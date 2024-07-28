Greenwich's Gretchen Walsh wins another silver, misses gold by less than a second in 100m butterfly

Connecticut's Gretchen Walsh has won another silver medal after missing gold by less than a second during the 100m butterfly final on Sunday. This win comes just one day after she won silver in the 4x100 freestyle relay and set a new Olympic record in the 100m butterfly semifinals.

Walsh finished with a time of 55.63 in the 100m butterfly final. Walsh's teammate Torri Huske beat her by four hundredths of a second with a time of 55.59 to win gold.

One day earlier, Walsh swam in the women's 100m butterfly semifinals and set a new Olympic record with a time of 55.38. She already held the world record title with a time of 55.18 seconds. She now holds the three fastest times in the event in history, according to NBC Sports.

On Saturday, Walsh also swam in the 4x100 freestyle relay final and won a silver medal.

Walsh grew up in Greenwich. Her sister, Alex Walsh, is also competing at the Paris Olympics.