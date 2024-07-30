Gretchen Walsh claims last spot in women's 100m freestyle final in 2024 Olympics

Gretchen Walsh is headed to the final in the women's 100m freestyle event at the 2024 Olympics.

Walsh swam in the first semifinal in Paris Tuesday. She put up a time of 53.18, which got her in the eighth and final spot in Wednesday's final.

The former Greenwich resident has already won silver medals in Paris in the women's 100m butterfly and as part of the women's 4x100 freestyle relay.

While in Connecticut, Walsh trained at the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in Stamford.

Walsh will swim in the final Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Gretchen's big sister, Alex Walsh, is also in Paris swimming in her second Olympics. Alex Walsh will swim in the women's 200m individual medley on Friday.

Kate Douglass, who is from Pelham, New York, also trained at the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in Stamford and will swim in the 200m IM as well.