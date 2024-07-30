2024 Paris Olympics

Gretchen Walsh claims last spot in women's 100m freestyle final in 2024 Olympics

Getty Images

Gretchen Walsh is headed to the final in the women's 100m freestyle event at the 2024 Olympics.

Walsh swam in the first semifinal in Paris Tuesday. She put up a time of 53.18, which got her in the eighth and final spot in Wednesday's final.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The former Greenwich resident has already won silver medals in Paris in the women's 100m butterfly and as part of the women's 4x100 freestyle relay.

While in Connecticut, Walsh trained at the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in Stamford.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Walsh will swim in the final Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Gretchen's big sister, Alex Walsh, is also in Paris swimming in her second Olympics. Alex Walsh will swim in the women's 200m individual medley on Friday.

Kate Douglass, who is from Pelham, New York, also trained at the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in Stamford and will swim in the 200m IM as well.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us