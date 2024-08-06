2024 Paris Olympics

How a weather delay dashed one Yale grad's 5th chance at winning an Olympic medal

By Bryan Mercer

Stu McNay is a member of Team USA's mixed dinghy team competing in Paris, but a change to the schedule means he has been eliminated from medal contention.

McNay has his teammate Lara Dallman-Weiss are in the Mixed 470 competition. Paris 2024 is the first Olympic Games to feature co-ed competition for this type of boat.

The competition was slated to include 10 preliminary races, with boats from 19 different countries competing. The 10 boats with the best results in those preliminary races move on to a final medal race.

Just one problem. There was no wind at the marina.

Due to a lack of wind in Marseille, France, races 7 and 8 were unable to take place on Monday and were instead moved to Tuesday.

This delay, and low winds on Tuesday rescheduling other sailing competitions, led Olympics organizers to cancel races 9 and 10 entirely for the mixed dinghy event.

Stu McNay's boat was in 13th place after 8 races, less than 10 points away from making it onto the top half of the ranks.

Strong finishes in the final two races could have put McNay and Dallman-Weiss in the medal race, but the cancelation means their week at the Olympics has come to an end.

McNay graduated from Yale University in 2005 and has returned to occasionally coach sailors at his alma mater.

This was McNay's 5th consecutive Summer Olympics, and yet again ends without taking home a medal. His best placement came in 2016 when he finished 4th in Rio.

