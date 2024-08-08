Volleyball

How to watch Team USA in the women's volleyball gold medal game

Here's all the watch info for the final game of women's volleyball at the 2024 Olympics.

By Logan Reardon

The U.S. women's volleyball team is back to defend its gold medal.

After a thrilling five-set win over reigning silver medalist Brazil, Team USA will compete for back-to-back golds.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Led by Kathryn Plummer and Avery Skinner, the Americans have once again been dominant in Olympic play. They are 4-1 in Paris, putting their record over the last four Olympics at 25-4 (2020 gold, 2016 bronze, 2012 silver).

Here's all the watch info ahead of the match:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Who is playing in women's volleyball gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics?

The U.S. will face off with the winner of Italy vs. Turkey, which is set for 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Thursday.

When is women’s volleyball gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics?

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 13 hours ago

Live updates: Bednarek wins silver and Lyles bronze in 200m, US men take on Serbia in basketball semifinal

2024 Paris Olympics 19 hours ago

Watch the top moments from Day 12 of the Olympics as Team USA captures 8 medals

The gold medal match will be played at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on Sunday, Aug. 11 -- the final day of the 2024 Olympics. It will take place at South Paris Arena No. 1.

How to watch women’s volleyball gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics

The women's volleyball gold medal game will air live on NBC at 7 a.m. ET /4 a.m. PT.

You can stream the match live on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC app.

This article tagged under:

Volleyball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us