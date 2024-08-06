Jen Rizzotti emotional after coaching U.S. 3×3 women's team to Olympic bronze medal in Paris

Paris was a bit of a roller coaster for Team USA women's 3x3 basketball and their head coach, Jen Rizzotti.

The team started the Olympics with three straight losses before turning it around and putting together four straight wins, including a big win over China in a play-in game Saturday to move Team USA to the semifinal on Monday.

The win streak stopped there. Team USA lost to Spain 18-16 in overtime, sending them to the bronze medal game against Canada.

Rizzotti's squad beat Canada 16-13 to take the bronze.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The UConn legend and current Connecticut Sun team president has been on Olympic basketball staffs in the past, but this was her first as head coach.

After the bronze medal game, she talked about what it meant to lead this group of women in Paris.

"It's been years of work. I get emotional because there's so many people who have helped this happen, you know, behind the scenes," Rizzotti said as she got choked up. "To see these athletes, you know, go home as Olympic medalists -- it doesn't matter if it's gold or silver or bronze -- they're Olympic medalists. It's something that they'll be able to treasure and remember the rest of their lives. I feel very blessed that I had a chance to play a part in that."