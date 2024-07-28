When did surfing become an Olympic sport and has Team USA ever won gold?

The 2024 Olympics features surfing as an event, but is it the first time the sport has been part of the Olympics?

Here's what to know about surfing at the Olympics:

When did surfing become an Olympic sport?

Surfing became an Olympic sport for the first time during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021, with events off of Tsurigasaki Beach in Japan.

Has the United States won a gold medal for surfing at the Olympics?

Yes. Carissa Moore of Team USA won the inaugural gold medal for the women's surfing event during the Tokyo Olympics. The 31-year-old from Honolulu, Hawaii, will return for the 2024 Olympics, which will have its surfing events in Tahiti.

What country has the most medals for surfing at the Olympics?

Japan has won two medals total for surfing at the Olympics, with Kanoa Igarashi winning a silver medal in the men's event in Tokyo, and Amuro Tsuzuki winning bronze in the women's event.

What were the surfing results for the Tokyo Olympics?

Beyond Moore winning gold for Team USA and Japan winning medals in both the men's and women's events, Italo Ferreira of Brazil won gold in the men's event and Owen Wright of Australia won bronze.

In the women's event, Bianca Buitendag of South Africa won silver.

Will surfing be part of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles?

Surfing has been confirmed to be part of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles; however, the venue has yet to be determined.