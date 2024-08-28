See Simone Biles pose with her 11 Olympic medals in new photos

Originally appeared on E! Online

Simone Biles is still celebrating going for the gold.

The 27-year-old has cemented herself as the most decorated gymnast in history, and the athlete decided to show off her bling in a new photoshoot.

Posing with all 11 of her Olympic medals, Biles celebrated her many victories in an Aug. 27 Instagram post, writing, “6 year old me would be proud.”

The Team USA Olympian rocked a white mini dress for the shoot, posing against an all-white backdrop as she sported a necklace with a bedazzled goat on it, symbolizing her nickname as the greatest of all time.

As a refresher, Simone has collected hardware from the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and most recently the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she picked up four new medals.

And it’s possible this won’t be the end of the gymnast’s Olympic journey. Earlier this month in Paris, she made it clear that fans shouldn’t count her out when it comes to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“You never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf, so you just never know,” Biles told Hoda Kotb on TODAY. “I’m just gonna relax and see where life takes me.”

And after she wowed at the French capital, Biles was happy to cheer on her husband Jonathan Owens as he kicked off the NFL season with the Chicago Bears. The proud wife took in a game from a VIP box, captioning the Aug. 18 post, “Bear down.”

ICYMI, Owens got special permission to leave the NFL training camp for a few days in order attend his wife’s women’s all-around final in Paris.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023 after meeting on a dating app, have big plans for their futures together both professionally and personally.

“Me and Jonathan always talk about kids,” Biles told Kotb. “He would have had them yesterday if he could have. Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family, but yes, that’s definitely in our future.”

Four-time Olympic medalist Dominique Dawes says the lure of competing on U.S. soil in the Olympics may be too much to turn down for fellow gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles.