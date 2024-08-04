Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart match in style for equestrian event at Paris Olympics

Martha Stewart and her "darling" Snoop Dogg reunited at the Paris Olympics, proving once again why they are friendship goals.

The longtime friends, who go together like peanut butter and THC, teamed up for coverage of the Olympic dressage competition on Aug. 3. They wore matching horseback riding attire, including show coats and helmets.

Before their shared hosting gig, Stewart was asked to rate Snoop's Olympic fashion, which has been as much of a viral sensation in Paris as his one-of-a-kind analysis and nonstop cheering at seemingly every event involving Team USA.

Stewart gave her take on Snoop's various outfits in Paris while looking at a collage of them onscreen on TODAY Aug. 2.

"There’s two I like the most," Stewart said. "I like the one with the scarf because that is so worldwide and yet so American. And then I love that one on the far right (in the jacket with the NBC and Olympic logos)."

She also admired Snoop's gold suit symbolizing what everyone is chasing in Paris. The rapper and actor said he has a different outfit planned for every single day of the Olympics made by stylist Talia Coles.

Olympic fans have particularly enjoyed Snoop's outfits emblazoned with the faces of Team USA athletes.

"I thought that some of these athletes would love to see their face on my chest and representing them," he said. "You know, like superheroes. Superman got the ‘S’ on his chest, I got these athletes on my chest."

Stewart is also celebrating her 83rd birthday on Aug. 3 as she lends her equestrian expertise to an event that involves riders guiding horses through a set of planned movements while a panel of judges looks on.

"Snoop called me, and he knows I love horses," Stewart said. "He's a little fearful of horses."

"I'm still scared of horses," the rapper said, adding that he's never ridden one.

He plans on bringing some carrots and apples for the victorious horses after their competition.

"We're going to have so much fun," Stewart said. "It's been so much fun in Paris. This has been the most exciting Olympics."

