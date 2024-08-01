USA Gymnastics

Watch Simone Biles and Suni Lee's best moments from the women's individual all-around

With an electric floor routine, Biles secured her second all-around gold medal

By Nicole Tan

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's the sixth straight year Team USA's women's gymnastics team has claimed gold at the Olympics individual all-around. Carly Patterson won in 2004, followed by Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012, Simone Biles in 2016, Sunisa Lee in 2020 and now — for a second time — Biles in 2024.

The two-time champion stunned on the vault, executing a Yurchenko double pike — now known as the Biles II. The move is considered the toughest vault in women's gymnastics.

Simone Biles executed a Yurchenko double pike vault on her way to winning gold in the women’s all-around final.

Lee nailed her uneven bars routine, coming just behind Algeria's Kaylia's Nemour with a score of 14.866.

2020 Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee dazzled on the uneven bars on her way to claiming bronze in the women’s individual all-around final in Paris.

Though Lee wobbled on the beam, she recovered and finished cleanly.

2020 Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee overcame a few mid-routine wobbles to finish clean on the beam on her way to claiming bronze in the women’s individual all-around final in Paris.

And with an electric floor routine, Biles secured her second all-around gold medal, edging out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade by 1.199 points overall.

The crowd exploded after watching Simone Biles’ electric floor routine in her final rotation to secure the all-around gold medal.

