It's the sixth straight year Team USA's women's gymnastics team has claimed gold at the Olympics individual all-around. Carly Patterson won in 2004, followed by Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012, Simone Biles in 2016, Sunisa Lee in 2020 and now — for a second time — Biles in 2024.

The two-time champion stunned on the vault, executing a Yurchenko double pike — now known as the Biles II. The move is considered the toughest vault in women's gymnastics.

Lee nailed her uneven bars routine, coming just behind Algeria's Kaylia's Nemour with a score of 14.866.

Though Lee wobbled on the beam, she recovered and finished cleanly.

And with an electric floor routine, Biles secured her second all-around gold medal, edging out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade by 1.199 points overall.

