After nearly three weeks of competition between the world's most accomplished athletes, the Paris Olympics will come to a close Sunday, Aug. 11.

The women's basketball gold medal game will be the last event played, with tip off scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday at Bercy Arena. Wednesday's women's basketball quarterfinals saw the United States, France, Belgium and Australia advance to the semifinals, which will take place Friday.

The Closing Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday and last until about 5:15 p.m. EDT. It will take place at Stade de France, where this year's rugby and track and field events have been held.

Katie Ledecky, the most decorated American female Olympian of all time, and Nick Mead, who made history as a member of the first U.S. men's four rowing team to win gold since 1960, have been selected as flag bearers for Team USA at the ceremony.

