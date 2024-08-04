2024 Paris Olympics

Here's when to watch Noah Lyles compete next in the men's 200m race

Lyles is looking to become the first man to win both the 100m and 200m events in the same Olympics since Carl Lewis in 1984

By NBC New York Staff

Team USA's Noah Lyles, the new official "World's Fastest Man" after winning gold in the men's 100m race is seeking another win in the 200m, which would make him the first American man to win both those events in the same Olympics since Carl Lewis.

Lyles just beat out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson in the men's 100m final on Sunday to win the gold.

Next up is the 200m men's race starting Monday, Aug. 5. Lyles is racing in the sixth heat in the first round, which starts at 1:55 p.m. ET/10:55 a.m. PT. Assuming Lyles moves on, he'll race in the semifinals on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 2:02 p.m. ET/11:02 a.m. PT.

The men's 200m final is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.

Lyles' personal best time in the men's 200m is 19.31 and his best this season is 19.53. He won the bronze medal in the men's 200m in Tokyo in 2020. He's a favorite to win the gold but will have tough competition. Lyles is the three-time reigning world champion in the 200m.

The last American man to win the men's 200m was Shawn Crawford in 2004. Lyles would be in good company to win both the 100m and 200m at the same Olympics. The last man to do it was Usain Bolt in 2016 in Rio.

Who holds the records in the men's 200m?

Usain Bolt holds the world record in the men's 200m with a time of 19.19 set in 2009. Bolt also holds the Olympic record in the men's 200m with a time of 19.30 set in 2008.

When is the men's 200m final?

The men's 200m final is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET from the Stade de France in Paris.

Noah Lyles was emotional after winning gold in the men's 100m at the Paris Olympics.

How does the men's 200m work?

Round one of the men's 200m features six heats. The top three in each heat will move on to the semifinals.

Athletes who didn't qualify from round 1 will have a chance to qualify in the repechage round the next day. The repechage round will feature four heats. The top athlete in each heat will move on to the semifinals along with the athletes with the fastest two times who have not qualified yet.

There are three semifinal heats for the men's 200m with eight athletes in each. The top two athletes in each semifinal plus the top two athletes not already qualified will move onto the final.

What events is Noah Lyles competing in at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Noah Lyles competed in the men's 100m and is now set to take on the 200m and 4x100m relay while in Paris.

Here's what his upcoming schedule likely looks like:

Men's 200m

DateTimeRace
Monday, August 51:55 p.m. ET/ 10:55 a.m. PTMen's 200m round 1
Tuesday, August 66:30 a.m. ET/ 3:30 a.m. PTMen's 200m repechage round
(if needed)
Wednesday, August 72:02 p.m. ET/ 11:02 a.m. PTMen's 200m semifinal
Thursday, August 82:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PTMen's 200m final

Men's 4x100m relay

DateTimeRace
Thursday, August 85:35 a.m. ET/ 2:35 a.m. PTMen's 4x100 relay round 1
Friday, August 91:47 p.m. ET/ 10:47 a.m. PTMen's 4x100 relay final

How to watch Noah Lyles race at the Olympics

All of Noah Lyles' medal races will be broadcast live on Peacock and nbcolympics.com.

Lyles' races will also be shown either live or on replay in primetime on NBC.

