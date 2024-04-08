Harkness State Park in Waterford closed after reaching capacity with people viewing eclipse: police

People looking for a good place to view Monday's solar eclipse appear to have picked Harkness State Park in Waterford as the spot to be.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Waterford police announced the park is at capacity and no more vehicles are being allowed in.
Police said people were gathered at the state park and Camp Harkness to view the eclipse. They asked people to avoid the area.
