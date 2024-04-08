Eclipse

Harkness State Park in Waterford closed after reaching capacity with people viewing eclipse: police

NASA

People looking for a good place to view Monday's solar eclipse appear to have picked Harkness State Park in Waterford as the spot to be.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Waterford police announced the park is at capacity and no more vehicles are being allowed in.

Police said people were gathered at the state park and Camp Harkness to view the eclipse. They asked people to avoid the area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

EclipseWaterford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us