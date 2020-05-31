Temps Near 70 Today; Cool & Dry to End the Weekend

The high humidity that started the weekend has been replaced with a cooler, drier air mass. In fact, by tomorrow morning, a few towns could flirt with the upper 30s for low temperatures.

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists expect a lot of sunshine for the day today. A gusty breeze out of the northwest will bring a land-breeze to the shoreline keeping temperatures around 70 degrees.

Clear skies and lighter winds tonight will allow temperatures to drop off through the 40s. A couple of upper 30s can't be ruled out in some of the colder locations in the hills.

