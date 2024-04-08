A few clouds expected overhead during eclipse this afternoon

Happy Monday! We'll start the day with sunshine, but a few thin clouds filter in this afternoon.
It's mild today with highs in the upper 50s to 60s across the state.
Winds aren't a concern today as they stay on the light side. A few clouds are expected overhead during the maximum eclipse at 3:27 p.m.
It's warmer again on Tuesday. Some areas will reach the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Rain returns to the forecast on Wednesday later in the day.
