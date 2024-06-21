Another hot day; storms likely Friday afternoon

Friday is going to be another hot day and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon.

We will have plenty of morning sunshine on this first full day of summer and the day will be hot and humid.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s while the feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely on Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are all possible.

The weather will be pretty much the same all weekend and we will have afternoon storms.