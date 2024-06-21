StormTracker

Another hot day; storms likely Friday afternoon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Friday is going to be another hot day and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon.

We will have plenty of morning sunshine on this first full day of summer and the day will be hot and humid.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s while the feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely on Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are all possible.

Weather

StormTracker 3 hours ago

Early morning forcast for June 21

StormTracker 12 hours ago

Nighttime forecast for June 20

The weather will be pretty much the same all weekend and we will have afternoon storms.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us