Travelers Championship Round 2 tee times moved up due to storm threat Friday

The possiblity of storms Friday has forced the PGA Tour to make some changes to Round 2 of the Travelers Championship.

The tour has decided to move up tee times by one hour Friday.

The first tee time will now be at 7:05 a.m., according to the PGA Tour.

The players will still play in pairs and all of the groups will go off the 1st tee.

The morning should be fine, but storms may begin to pop up after noon and could be widespread throughout the state. The storms could bring heavy rain, strong winds, and vivid lightning.

