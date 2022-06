We're continuing the week with a beautiful day and less humidity.

Today will have lots of sun mixed with fair weather clouds. Highs will be near 80.

The humidity will be significantly less than it has been.

As the week goes on, it will get warmer.

Highs will be in the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, highs will be in the low to middle 90s.

Showers and storms are possible this weekend.

