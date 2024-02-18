Breezy conditions and wind chills this afternoon

After a snowy start to the weekend, partly sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze will take over for this afternoon.

While actual air temperatures will climb into 30s for most of the state, a gusty breeze will make it feel colder.

The sun will continue into the holiday Monday with high temperatures in the 30s.

