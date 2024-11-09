StormTracker

Chilly and dry today, Red Flag Warning continues

Happy Saturday! We have a chilly and dry day on tap for today and the Red Flag Warning continues.

Saturday will be breezy with highs in the 50s.

The Red Flag Warning continues statewide.

For the evening, it will be clear and freezing cold. There is a freeze warning issued for the shoreline.

Clouds will increase on Sunday. Highs will be around 60s.

There's a chance of rain Sunday night into early Monday morning.

It will clear quickly. Monday will be partly sunny and mild with highs near 70.

