StormTracker

Chilly and gray day on tap for today

We have a chilly and gray day on tap for Tuesday.

There will be a chilly breeze during the day. Highs will be in the low 40s.

A few showers or areas of drizzle are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be around 56.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Periods of heavier rain is possible Thursday into Friday morning. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s.

The weekend looks partly cloudy with highs near 51.

Local

UConn 6 hours ago

Ukrainian students raise concerns about vandalism, posters on UConn campus

sports 7 hours ago

Fanatics Sportsbook opens at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us