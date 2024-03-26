Chilly and gray day on tap for today

We have a chilly and gray day on tap for Tuesday.

There will be a chilly breeze during the day. Highs will be in the low 40s.

A few showers or areas of drizzle are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be around 56.

Periods of heavier rain is possible Thursday into Friday morning. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s.

The weekend looks partly cloudy with highs near 51.

