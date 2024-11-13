Chilly day ahead with highs in upper 40s

We have a cold start on Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and the day will be sunny and chilly with highs only getting into the upper 40s.

Wednesday night will be clear and calmer with low temperatures in the teens in the coldest spots and 20 to 30 degrees for most.

Thursday will be partly sunny with high temperatures around 50.

There are no changes for rain until Monday.