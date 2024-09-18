StormTracker

Cloudier today, showers likely tonight

After several days of beautiful weather, Wednesday will be cloudier and there are multiple chances for rain for the second half of the workweek.

Highs will be near 79.

Spots of drizzle are possible later on and showers are likely Wednesday night.

The rain will continue into Thursday with morning showers expected. There will be lots of clouds and it will be cooler. Highs will be near 75.

More showers are likely Thursday night and Friday. Highs will remain in the 70s.

By the weekend, there will be some clearing.

