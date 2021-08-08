Chance of Showers Today, Poor Air Quality in Parts of Conn.

An area of low pressure continues to spin to the south of Long Island, locking in clouds and keeping shower chances for the Sunday forecast.

An area of low pressure spinning off of the coast will linger through Monday, keeping clouds and a few showers around (especially at the shore) Full forecast: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/X7EpTPwOeX — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 8, 2021

The best chance for showers will be along the shoreline, closer to the weak area of low pressure. The best chance of seeing breaks in the clouds will be farther north and west away from the shore.

Along with the better chance of showers along the shore, an air quality alert has been issued for today for the shoreline and Middlesex County. Elevated ozone levels/pollution will create poor air quality. People with respiratory issues are recommended to take precautions and limit time outside.

Beyond this weekend, the heat and humidity returns Tuesday through much of next week.

