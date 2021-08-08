first alert weather

Chance of Showers Today, Poor Air Quality in Parts of Conn.

By Darren Sweeney

An area of low pressure continues to spin to the south of Long Island, locking in clouds and keeping shower chances for the Sunday forecast.

The best chance for showers will be along the shoreline, closer to the weak area of low pressure. The best chance of seeing breaks in the clouds will be farther north and west away from the shore.

Along with the better chance of showers along the shore, an air quality alert has been issued for today for the shoreline and Middlesex County. Elevated ozone levels/pollution will create poor air quality. People with respiratory issues are recommended to take precautions and limit time outside.

Beyond this weekend, the heat and humidity returns Tuesday through much of next week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

