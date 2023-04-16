Cloudy End to the Weekend, Showers Possible to Start New Week

The storm system that gave us the showers and storms yesterday moved out of the area this morning.

There's not enough dry air to break up the lingering clouds though so we will see a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky for the rest of our Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70.

We will start the new work and school week with another opportunity for some additional rainfall. The storm system will exit the area by Monday afternoon.

The most likely time for us to see rain will be during the morning commute. Plan on some extra time to get to work and school on Monday.

It will certainly be a cooler week than last week! Highs will mostly be in the 60s, which is closer to what we should have this time of year. A couple warmer days on Thursday and Friday, but nothing like the heat we experienced last week.

