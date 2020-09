It was a cold start to our new workweek today with many towns near freezing.

Early this morning, some towns had temperatures in the mid to high 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures will bounce back as the day goes on with highs expected in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the low 70s.

The sunshine continues on Wednesday where highs will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

