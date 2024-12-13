Sunny, chilly day for Friday

We have a nice and sunny, but chilly, day ahead for Friday. The high temperatures will only be in the low- to middle 30s.

NBC Connecticut

Tonight, will be fair and cold with lows between 10 and 20 degrees.

The weekend will start off sunny with highs of 35 to 40 on Saturday, then clouds increase on Sunday and temperatures will be between 40 and 46.

Some light snow and rain will develop on Sunday night and showers will be around on Monday.

We have active weather with chances for rain and milder temperatures next week.