Chilly day ahead for Friday

Friday will be chilly, but not that cold, and we will have a mix of sun and clouds.

High temperatures will be near 40 degrees, but it will feel like 30 to 35 degrees.

NBC Connecticut

Friday night will be fair and a clipper misses to the south.

The weekend will be fair, but chilly.

The winds increase a bit on Saturday with sunshine and wind chills in the 20s.

Fair weather is expected for the next several days as a high-impact storm slides out to sea to our south.