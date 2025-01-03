StormTracker

Chilly day ahead for Friday

Friday will be chilly, but not that cold, and we will have a mix of sun and clouds.

High temperatures will be near 40 degrees, but it will feel like 30 to 35 degrees.

Friday night will be fair and a clipper misses to the south.

The weekend will be fair, but chilly.

The winds increase a bit on Saturday with sunshine and wind chills in the 20s.

Fair weather is expected for the next several days as a high-impact storm slides out to sea to our south.  

Morning forecast for Jan. 3

Early morning forecast for Jan. 3

When could we see our next snowfall?

