All of Connecticut is in a moderate drought

All of Connecticut is now in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. It lists the entire state in a moderate drought.

The state is at an elevated level of fire risk because of extremely dry conditions and an emergency burn ban is in effect at all state parks, forests, and wildlife management areas.

It prohibits the use of all outdoor grills, firepits and campfires.

On Oct. 25, Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency because of the critical fire weather conditions that exist throughout Connecticut.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the state because of the dry conditions.

“The prolonged period of dry weather coupled with a very dry ground will continue to result in elevated fire weather concerns on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

It calls for caution when handling and disposing of ignition sources.

Earlier this week, Norwich Public Utilities issued a water supply advisory and asked residents to cut back on water use when they can as dry conditions continue.