The new work week is starting with a cool and cloudy start.

Highs today will be around 30. There will be lots of clouds and some sunshine.

There will be periods of light snow tonight and tomorrow morning. It could coat the ground with up to an inch of snow.

Sunny breaks will develop tomorrow with highs around 40.

It will get sharply colder again on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 20s.

There is a chance for snow on Saturday.

