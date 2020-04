There are multiple chances for rain or snow showers today as temperatures stay below normal.

It will be mostly sunny after a few flurries or sprinkles this morning.

Temperatures will reach 50, which is 10 degrees below normal.

There will be another chance for rain or snow showers late tonight. Lows will be near 40 degrees.

The fair and chilly weather continues through Thursday and Friday before another chance for rain or possibly snow Friday night and Saturday.

