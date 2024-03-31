StormTracker

Sunshine and mild temperatures for Easter Sunday

By Meteorologist Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

There's good news for anyone going outside for an Easter egg hunt on Sunday. Easter Sunday will feature sunshine and mild temperatures.

The average high temperature for today is 53 degrees. The expected high for today will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Along with the mild temperatures, there will be less wind compared to yesterday. A lighter breeze from the northwest 10-15 mph is likely.

The week ahead will feature a midweek storm that will produce rain, wind and even some wet snow.

You can get the latest details anytime on the StormTracker weather blog here.

