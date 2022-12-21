Eversource is Bringing in Additional Crews, Extra Resources Ahead of Storm

Eversource is preparing for the upcoming storm by bringing in additional crews and resources.

The company said it is working around the clock to make sure there is a large number of crews to respond to any damage or outages that may be caused by the weather.

The additional crews include line and tree crews and extra resources from across the region.

Our meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend.

It will be pouring rain Thursday night into Friday. One to three inches of rain is expected.

By Friday morning, winds will increase. Gusts up to 50-65 mph are possible. The wind could cause power issues and property damage.

After that, temperatures will crash on Friday afternoon. It will go from near 60 to the teens by Saturday morning.

Eversource plans to hold an overview of the ongoing preparations at 11 a.m.