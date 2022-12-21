Tracking Pouring Rain, Potentially Damaging Winds, Coastal Flooding and Crashing Temps

Our meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend.

There will be fair weather on Wednesday for the first day of Winter. Highs will be near 40.

Rain will develop on Thursday afternoon. Some snow and sleet is possible in the Northwest Hills.

It will be pouring rain Thursday night into Friday. One to three inches of rain is expected.

By Friday morning, winds will increase. Gusts up to 50-65 mph are possible. The wind could cause power issues and property damage.

High tides are also a concern on Friday morning between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The water rise will be up to 2.5 feet above what is normal. It will produce moderate to major coastal flooding damage.

After that, temperatures will crash on Friday afternoon. It will go from near 60 to the teens by Saturday morning.

Christmas looks sunny with highs near 28.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.