Feels-Like Temperature Approaches 100 Degrees Today as Heat Wave Continues

It's going to be another hot and humid day today and the feels-like temperature will approach 100 degrees in parts of the state.

Today will be hot with highs near 90 and the heat wave is expected to continue. It will be very humid, making the feels-like temperature approach 100 degrees away from the Sound.

A heat Advisory is in effect for Hartford and Windham counties.

Dozens of school districts are dismissing early amid the ongoing heat and humidity. A full list of school districts will early dismissals can be found here.

There is a possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tomorrow remains muggy with a chance of a scattered storm. Highs will be near 90.

By Thursday, it is much less humid and cooler weather arrives for Friday.

