Feels like temps in the single digits and below zero Tuesday

We have a few cold days on tap and feels like temperatures on Tuesday are in the single digits and in some parts of the state, below zero.

Highs will be in the 20s to around 30.

The winds will make it feel a lot colder. Wind gusts are between 20 and 40 mph.

The governor has activated the severe cold weather protocol because of the cold temperatures. Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 211 or visit 211ct.org to view a list of locations.

The cold weather will continue the rest of the workweek through Friday.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are continuing to track the possibility of a storm this weekend. We'll continue to keep an eye on it and update as it gets closer.