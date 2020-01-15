First Alert: Snow, Sleet, and Rain This Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for snow that will transition to rain this weekend.

Snow will develop Saturday evening before transitioning over to sleet and plain rain by early Sunday morning.

Right now it appears the highest snowfall totals will be seen in northwestern Connecticut. This is where the coldest air will remain the longest.

The shoreline should expect a brief period of snow Saturday evening before a quick transition over to sleet and then eventually rain during the overnight hours. Around an inch of snow is expected along the immediate shoreline.

Areas away from the shoreline should expect a general 1 to 3 inches with a few cities and towns in northern Hartford county experiencing slightly higher totals.

The highest snowfall totals will be seen in Litchfield county, western Hartford county, and northern parts of Tolland and Windham county. These areas could see 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team for updates.