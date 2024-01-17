Gov. Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol through the weekend

Due to forecasted extremely cold temperatures, Governor Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol starting Wednesday afternoon.

The protocol will be enacted starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday and lasting through 12 p.m. Monday.

It's still icy out there tonight but we've got plenty of sun on the way for tomorrow. Highs will be in the 20s. pic.twitter.com/O1AeZaLcOG — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) January 17, 2024

Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s through the weekend.

The state says the purpose of the protocol is to make sure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold weather, which can be life-threatening if there is exposure for extended periods of time.

While the severe cold weather protocol is activated, Lamont said state agencies and municipalities can coordinate with United Way's 211 and Connecticut's network of shelters to make sure anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors. This also includes transportation to shelters, if needed.

“While we’ve generally experienced a mild winter so far, the next several days and lasting through this weekend are going to be brutally cold and will reach lows that could be life threatening if someone is exposed to the elements for an extended period of time. Being outdoors in these conditions is not only harmful, it can be fatal," Lamont said.

This is the first time the protocol has been activated this year. Anyone in need is urged to call 211 to get connected to the services.

For more information, you can visit the state's CTPrepares website or download the CTPrepares app.