Heavy rain and strong, damaging winds likely Wednesday

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a storm with heavy rain and strong, damaging winds that will impact the state on Wednesday.

There will be scattered showers later on Tuesday and overnight. Heavier showers are possible after midnight.

On Wednesday, there will be periods of rain, which will be heavy at times, all afternoon and evening. There is a chance of strong thunderstorms Wednesday evening, too.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Strong, gusty and damaging winds will also develop on Wednesday. Gusts will be up to 50 mph inland and 60+ mph in southeastern Connecticut. A high wind watch is issued for southeastern Connecticut.

Power outages are very likely. The most likely place for them would be the eastern half of the state.

Highs for Wednesday will be around 60.

It will quickly clear Thursday and will be sharply colder with highs in the 40s.