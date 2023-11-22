Heavy rain moving through Conn. for start of busy travel day

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking rain that is moving through the state for the start of a busy travel day on Wednesday.

The early downpours will become more scattered and lighter. The rain is expected to continue through 10 a.m. or 11 a.m.

Minor coastal flooding is possible.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As the rain moves out, it will get brighter. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

With Thanksgiving only one day away, thousands of people are expected to be traveling. AAA expects the roads to be busiest in Connecticut between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For Thanksgiving, it will be beautiful. It will be sunny and highs will be near 50.

Friday looks fairer and cooler with highs near 45.

Saturday will be cold with highs in the upper 30s.

It will be fair and dry on Sunday for anyone traveling back from the holiday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.