We will have a mix of sun and clouds on Friday as we head into Labor Day weekend and high temperatures will be in the 70s.

Saturday will be more humid and partly sunny.

Then scattered showers and storms are most likely on Sunday.

Monday will be clear and less humid and that weather will continue for most of next week.

