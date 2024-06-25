Highs around 90 Tuesday with low humidity

Tuesday will be very warm, but the humidity will be low.

We will have abundant sunshine, if not totally sunny skies, and the high temperature will get to around 90 degrees.

NBC Connecticut

While it will be warm, it will feel OK because of low humidity.

But then Wednesday will be very warm, borderline hot, and the higher humidity returns.

Storms will develop in the late afternoon and evening on Wednesday and stronger storms are possible.

But we will be treated to some sweet summer weather on Thursday and Friday, then more storms by Sunday.