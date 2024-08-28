StormTracker

Humid Wednesday with ‘feels-like' temperatures near 94

We have a warm and humid day on tap for Wednesday and "feels-like" temperatures will be in the 90s.

Wednesday's forecasted high is 90, which is 9 degrees off from the record of 99.

The "feels-like" temperatures will be near 94. It will also be partly sunny and pretty humid.

There is a small chance of a passing shower in parts of the state.

It will be less humid as we head into the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be fair and noticeably cooler with highs in the 70s.

Friday will also be fair and cool.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

