Hurricane Lee: What to expect in Connecticut

Thursday will be sunny and less humid than it has been, and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking Hurricane Lee and its potential impacts here in Connecticut.

The latest forecast track for the Category 2 hurricane shows the storm moving a little further east and the impacts seem to have lessened for the state.

After a sunny day with seasonable temperatures in the 70s on Thursday, Friday will be cloudier as Hurricane Lee approaches.

It will be cloudy Friday and Saturday with increasing winds with gusts of 25 to 35 miles per hour and possibly 40 miles per hour along the Interstate 395 corridor.

The rainfall will stay east of Connecticut and we will have beautiful weather for the next seven to 10 days.

Hurricane Lee will make a close approach to Bermuda on Thursday.

A tropical storm watch has been issued from Watch Hill, Rhode Island to the Canadian border, with a hurricane watch in effect for Down East Maine.

If you're planning to head to Cape Cod this weekend, more significant impacts are expected farther east. Flooding could also be an issue there with a storm surge watch in effect.