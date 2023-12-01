StormTracker

Ice possible in part of Connecticut Friday morning

Some spotty black ice is possible in eastern Connecticut on Friday morning.

There is sunshine this morning and it will give way to clouds by lunchtime.

Then showers are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the 50s.

On Sunday, rain will develop and it might be heavy at times.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
