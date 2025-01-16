StormTracker

Light snow on Thursday with no accumulation

We will have some scattered flurries and some light snow on Thursday, but there will be no accumulation.

Hgh temperatures will be chilly today, in the 30s, but we will have less wind.

The low temperatures on Thursday will dip into the 20s for parts of the state and the teens for others.

Looking ahead to Friday, it will be sunny with high temperatures near 40.

Then Saturday will be cloudy with high temperatures between 40 to 45 degrees and we’ll have some afternoon showers.

Sunday will be partly sunny with some snow breaking out on Sunday night, especially in southeast Connecticut.

A few inches are possible. Stay tuned. We will have more information on that later today.

