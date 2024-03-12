StormTracker

Lighter winds today, highs in the 50s

By Anthony Carpino

After a windy start to the workweek, there will be lighter winds on Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

Gusts of up to 30 miles per hour are possible with sustained winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

It will be sunny with highs near 57.

Temperatures will continue warm up in the days ahead. Highs will be near 63 on Wednesday and near 65 on Thursday.

There's a chance for rain Thursday night into Friday.

On and off showers are possible this weekend.

You can get the latest forecast any time here.

