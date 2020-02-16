Mild Temperatures to Start the Week

Milder air has been moving into the state through the course of the weekend. That mild air will continue into the first half of next week.

Clouds will mix with the sunshine as the milder air moves in today. High temperatures will top 40 degrees in many locations. Temperatures will remain in the 40s through President's Day Monday.

We will stay storm free until Tuesday when a system going by to our west brings rain showers by Tuesday afternoon. A couple of towns may be cold enough for some isolated freezing drizzle Tuesday morning before showers take over for all.

Another blast of cold air arrives by Thursday with highs in the 20s along with some wind.

