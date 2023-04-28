connecticut weather

Morning Fog for Friday; Rain This Weekend

Friday is starting with fog and we will have some sunshine today.

Then clouds will increase Friday afternoon.

Periods of rain will develop by morning and we will have periods of rain, cool temperatures and gray skies Saturday.

The skies will be cloudy on Sunday and rain will develop later in the afternoon.

The high temperature will be near 65 degrees.

More rain comes Sunday night.

It will turn breezy and fair for Monday and the high temperature will be near 70 degrees.

