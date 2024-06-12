StormTracker

Mostly sunny, high temperatures near 80 on Wednesday

We will have mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and fewer clouds than yesterday.

The temperatures will be near 80 degrees, which is perfectly seasonable.

We will have even more sunshine tomorrow with highs near 90 inland and near 80 at the beach.

Then, Friday will be fair until the storms roll in from the north and strong thunderstorms are possible after 4 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m.

The weather will be fair over the weekend

It will be much hotter next week, even near 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

