There are multiple chances for rain in the coming days as we start a new work week.

Today will be quite humid with temperatures in the low 80s.

There are rising chances for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Downpours, some lightning and briefly gusty winds are possible.

There are more shower and storm chances tomorrow and Wednesday.

By Thursday, the weather looks better and brighter. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.

